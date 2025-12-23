Land grab case: Court denies interim relief to Hero Bakery owner in Ludhiana

A civil court here has declined to grant interim relief to the owner of Hero Bakery, accused of encroaching government land, thereby clearing the way for the municipal corporation to proceed in accordance with the law. The order was passed on Friday. The court noted that such conduct was a relevant factor while considering whether equitable relief could be granted. (HT Photo for representation)

The plaintiff had moved an application seeking a stay on any demolition or coercive action by the MC in pursuance of a notice issued on August 28, 2025. The bakery owner claimed that the matter had already been compounded earlier and alleged that the fresh notice was issued with ulterior motives. However, the MC opposed the plea, maintaining that no compounding had taken place and that the structure continued to be an unauthorised construction on government land.

In its order, the civil judge (junior division), Ludhiana, observed that for grant of interim injunction, a party must satisfy the three settled principles of law — existence of a prima facie case, balance of convenience and likelihood of irreparable loss. The court held that the plaintiff had failed to meet any of these requirements.

The MC also pointed out that an FIR had been registered against the plaintiff for allegedly breaking official seals placed on the property in September 2023. The court noted that such conduct was a relevant factor while considering whether equitable relief could be granted.