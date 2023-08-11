Chamba accident: 1 killed, 4 hurt, 3 missing as SUV plunges into rivulet

One person was killed, four critically injured and three others went missing after a landslide hit their SUV, causing it to skid off the road and fall into a rivulet in the Churah subdivision of Chamba district early on Friday, police said. The mishap took place near Tarwai bridge, about 75 kilometres from district headquarters Chamba. The mangled remains of the SUV being fished out of the rivulet in Chamba’s Churah on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Tessa to Bairagarh. The four injured have been shifted to Tissa hospital.

As per information, Himachal Pradesh Police jawans from 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were among the victims.

Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

