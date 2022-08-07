Landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway for over 8 hours

Traffic movement on Chandigarh-Manali highway remained suspended for over eight hours on Saturday due to multiple landslides at Pandoh near Mandi town.

The landslides occurred in the wee hours, resulting in large number of vehicles being stranded on both sides of the highway. The public works department (PWD) had deployed men and machinery to reopen the road. However, heavy rains hampered the road clearance operation and the highway could be restored for traffic only late in the afternoon.

The alternative Kataula-Bajaura road was also blocked for hours due to landslide, forcing the administration to divert the vehicles transporting daily needs via Mandi-Kamand-Bajaura road.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked at the same place on Friday too and restored for traffic after about 12 hours.

In Drang area of Mandi, over two dozen cattle, including six cows and 20 goats, perished after two cowsheds were hit by a landslide. No loss of human life was reported.

Director of state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said a total of 71 roads were blocked in the state — maximum 26 in Mandi, followed by 23 in Kullu.

Sixty electricity transformers were shut due to technical glitch while 15 water supply schemes have also been hit.

The rain-related accidents have claimed as many as 161 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 29.

Twenty-eight people have died in Shimla district alone, 22 in Kullu and 20 in Mandi. Seventeen fatalities have been reported in Chamba, 15 in Una, 14 in Kangra and 13 in Sirmaur. Maximum 84 deaths have occurred in road accidents. The state has suffered losses to the public and private property amounting to ₹603 crore. Losses to the PWD have been assessed to the tune of ₹323 crore and Jal Shakti department ₹264 crore.

Meanwhile, the intensity of monsoon has weakened since Friday night with moderate showers recorded across the state.

Bhunter got highest 52.7mm rainfall followed by Mandi 49mm, Sarahna 34mm, Kangra and Seohbag 23.4mm each, Dalhousie 22mm, Una 18.4mm, Solan 16mm and Palampur 15mm.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said the wet weather will continue till August 9 and a yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued.