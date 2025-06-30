Landslides, traffic disruptionsas heavy rainfall lash Himachal

Heavy rainfall lashed the parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, triggering landslides and traffic disruptions at various places. NDRF personnel during a rescue operation in Himachal’s Kullu district on Sunday. (PTI)

Three fatalities due to rain-related incidents were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since the onset of monsoon in the state to 20. One person each drowned in Una and Bilaspur districts, while another died after falling from height in Shimla district, the StateEmergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The water level in rivers and khads also increased at various locations. The heavy showers prompted the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office to sound a red alert in Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur on Sunday. As many as 129 roads remained blocked on Sunday, as per the state emergency operation centre. After an early morning landslide on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 traffic came to a standstill near Chakki Mor.

The vehicular movement was later restored. The disruption had caused a traffic jam on both sides of the road, with commuters left waiting for the road to reopen. Landslides were reported at various parts of Shimla. A landslide also blocked the Bhattakufar-Chamyana road. A landslide near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka national highway (NH-5), connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, damaged some stretches of the road, resulting in a two-to-three-km-long traffic jam for hours.

An alternative route via the Jangeshu road was also closed due to fallen debris, which is being cleared.

Traffic from Kasauli towards Chandigarh will be diverted via Jangeshu once the road is cleared.

Bridge on road leading to the Himuda Complex near the Truck Union in the Barotiwala industrial area of Solan district has been washed away and the road to the Himuda Complex Mandhala and Bagguwala closed.

Meanwhile, train service on the Kalka-Shimla railway line was also disrupted after boulders and trees fell on the tracks following overnight rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district .

However, railway officials said that the track was cleared by 9 am and the service was restored after that.

On Sunday, IMD also issued a moderate to high flash flood alert for Kinnaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur. The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

The weather department has also cautioned of moderate to high flash-flood risk in parts of 10 districts -- Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una -- till Monday.

The MeT department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likelyover plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills of Himachal till July 5, with a peak intensity on June 30.

For June 30, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts and for heavy rainfall at isolated places over Hamirpur, Shimla and Kullu districts. From July 1 to 3, several districts of the state will continue to remain under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall.

Very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places and heavy rain was observed at a few places in Himachal during last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall of 13 cm was recorded in Jogindernagar, followed by Kasauli (13 cm), Paonta (12 cm), Sundernagar (10 cm), Shimla (9 cm), Sujanpur Tira (8 cm), Nagrota Surian (7 cm), Chaupal (6 cm), Kangra (5 cm), Jubberhatti (4 cm), Dehra Gopipur (3 cm), Baijnath (2 cm) and Banjar (1 cm).

The search operation to find the people swept away during the flashfloods in Kullu and Kangra is still underway. Eight labourers were swept away in Manuni Khad area of Khanyara near Dharamshala. Body of seven has been recovered.

Also, the search operation is underway to find the two missing persons, who were swept away by flash flood in Sainj area of Kullu. Body of one of the three total missing persons has been recovered so far.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited on Sunday informed that there will be disturbance in the water supply for the next couple of days in Shimlatown due to high turbidity and floods at all the water treatment plants.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the deputy commissioners of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts to order a closure of schools on June 30.

Mandi and Kangra deputy commissioners issues an order instructing all government, private educational institutions and anganwaria to remain closed on June 30.

With PTI inputs