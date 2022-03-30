Laptop bag, purse stolen from two cars at Chandigarh markets
Thieves stole a laptop bag and a purse from two cars in separate incidents in the city on Monday.
Sandeepa Trehan of Sector 43 complained to the police that someone stole her bag from her Toyota Innova car at the Sector 9 market on the Madhya Marg.
She said her driver left the car unlocked for just a few minutes, and on returning noticed a door open and her bag, which contained her laptop and an Apple iPad, gone.
Trehan said her driver had noticed a suspicious man staring at her car and later running towards Sector 8. The iPad’s last location was traced to Ambala.
In the second incident, Seema of Zirakpur told the police that she was sitting in a car parked near Modern Book Depot in Sector 22. Suddenly, a man opened the door and stole her purse, which contained a mobile phone, a pair of gold earrings, gold necklace, a diamond nose pin and her documents.
Police have registered cases under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code in both incidents. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the thieves.
