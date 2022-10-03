Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lashkar militant killed in Shopian encounter

Lashkar militant killed in Shopian encounter

Published on Oct 03, 2022 02:05 AM IST

Security personnel stand guard at a site where an encounter took place between the security forces and militants, at the Baskuchan area, in Shopian on Sunday. Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a local Lashkar militant during an encounter in Shopian. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a local Lashkar militant during an encounter in Shopian.

Police said the militant had escaped several encounters in the past, including a recent encounter where the army had laid a cordon and search operation in Shopian village.

This year, police said so far killed 155 militants in several encounters in the Valley, including many foreigners.

ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that last night security forces launched a joint operation at Baskuchan village in Shopian. “During the encounter, one militant was killed from whose possession one Ak rifle was recovered by the forces,” he added.

Kumar said the slain militant has been identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora, Baskuchan, Shopian, linked with the LeT terror outfit. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including AK rifle, recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped an encounter,” he said.

Kumar said in a series of encounters this year across Kashmir, 155 militants were killed and the majority were killed in south Kashmir’s four districts.

Monday, October 03, 2022
