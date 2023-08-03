Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ADA exam: Law grad held on impersonation charges

ADA exam: Law grad held on impersonation charges

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Aug 03, 2023 11:10 AM IST

This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Surjeet Singh of Sonepat, who had appeared in the ADA exam under Kapil’s name

A law graduate running a juice shop was arrested for alleged impersonation during the assistant district attorney (ADA) examination held on July 29. The accused was identified as Kapil Singh, 35, of Sonepat. He is presently staying in Sector 14. As per the police Kapil is a LLB graduate.

Surjeet was arrested soon after completing the exam. (HT)
Surjeet was arrested soon after completing the exam. (HT)

This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Surjeet Singh of Sonepat, who had appeared in the ADA exam under Kapil’s name.

“The deal was struck for 12 lakh,” inspector Somvir Dhaka, SHO Sector 5 police station said.

Surjeet was arrested soon after completing the exam. He had at the time been sent to a two-day police remand. Police arrested Kapil on August 1 during interrogation.

The duo was produced before the court on Wednesday, Kapil was sent to one day remand while Surjeet was sent to judicial custody. A case has been registeredunder sections 419, 420 (both cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 8(1) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out