Lawrence Bishnoi approaches Punjab and Haryana HC
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday moved Punjab and Haryana high court demanding that Punjab Police not be allowed to physically take him to the state for probe into murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Thursday.
The 35-year-old gangster lodged in Tihar jail claims that he had no connection with the murder of the singer and that he has been named in the May 29 FIR to cover up the “inadequacies” in probe by the Punjab Police.
“The petitioner is being made a scapegoat and has been named in unreliable social media posts, to which he has no access to,” the plea claims, adding that upon being taken to custody, he might be “liquidated by adopting extrajudicial means” by the Punjab Police, hence they be not given custody.
The plea demands that if warranted, he be questioned or interrogated through videoconferencing mode from Tihar jail in the May 29 FIR and Punjab Police be directed to dispense him from taking physically to the state.
The plea further demands that his questioning be video or audio-recorded. The jurisdictional magistrate of Mansa also be directed not to issue his production warrants in connection with the May 29 FIR pertaining to the murder of the singer, the plea says.
Former student leader at a Chandigarh college, Bishnoi claims he is a “victim of circumstances” and has been “implicated” in different FIRs by police in Delhi, Punjab and other places in the country.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics