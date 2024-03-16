 Leaders like Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal are good riddance, says Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring - Hindustan Times
Leaders like Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal are good riddance, says Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Reacting sharply to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) deputy leader and Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar, 53, joining Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that those who sell their soul for benefit are expected to do anything.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
“Leaving a party which has given them everything is a small matter for people like him and AAP has committed suicide by taking him in. There is nothing worse than losing the trust of your voters and AAP would commit harakiri by making him LS candidate”, Warring said.

Warring remarked that in contemporary political landscapes, the unpredictability of individual actions is a regrettable reality.

“Despite recent conversations with Chabbewal ji, I was blindsided by his decision to defect to the Aam Aadmi Party. Chabbewal ji has received substantial support from the Congress, having been fielded as an MLA candidate thrice, appointed as the chairman of the SC commission for Punjab, and bestowed with the position of deputy CLP leader. It is disconcerting to witness a leader, previously critical of the AAP, align himself with them merely for electoral prospects. Such actions only exacerbate public disillusionment with politicians”, he added.

Leader of the opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa on Friday urged the people of Punjab to teach such defectors a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bajwa said that Dr Chabbewal was highly respected within the Punjab Congress. “He has backstabbed the Congress party which is extremely deplorable,” he said.

