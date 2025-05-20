Leadership skills top criteria for state Congress chief post: Vikramaditya

Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Monday that strong leadership skills are a top criterion for the post of state Congress chief that the person on this position “should not be a rubber stamp”. Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

Vikramaditya, the son of six-time Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh and current state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, said a new president should be a mass leader who can connect with people and strengthen the party.

Pratibha Singh was the only office bearer of Himachal Congress to be retained when Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had dissolved the committee along with the district and block units on November 6, 2024.

Vikramaditya’s statement comes at a time when a section of Congress leaders is said to be unhappy with the working of the state government. Besides, at a recent meeting in Bilaspur, Congress leaders and workers flagged the absence of party organisation for the past six months.

The minister said, “Appointing state president is prerogative of the high command. The reins of the party in the state should be given in hands of a leader who has a strong hold in at least three to four districts.”

‘Will ensure accountability in PWD’

“The public works department (PWD) divisions have been classified into four zones—red, yellow, green and non-performing—to ensure accountability. Strict action, including chargesheets and blacklisting, will be taken against underperforming officers and contractors”, the minister said.

He said that he will soon meet Union rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and press for special category state status to Himachal.

Vikramaditya said projects worth ₹1,200 crore have been proposed under the urban challenge fund of the urban development department. “While 25% of the funds will come from the Centre and state governments, the rest would be raised through banks and market mechanisms.”