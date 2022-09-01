Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan acted on the plea of retired faculty member Lalit Kumar Bansal and others, who had filed a contempt plea in August 2020, alleging that the varsity had not complied despite an undertaking before the court in January 2020.
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter.
As per the court proceedings, the retired faculties were entitled to leave encashment for 300 days but the PU calendar allowed only up to 180 days.
The local audit in 2011 had raised an objection against the leave encashment of 300 days, because the PU calendar permitted only 180 days. Later, the varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
On February 8, 2021, a gazette notification was issued wherein PU senate with the sanction from government notified an amendment to the calendar allowing leave encashment for up to 300 days. However, the amendment came into force from the date of its notification.
