Legacy waste, parking, traffic issues raised at FOSWAC meeting

Residents raised concerns over mismanagement of parking and traffic congestions in the city, during the executive committee meeting of FOSWAC (Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh) on Sunday.

“To manage the parking in the city, authorities must plan and speed up the work to construct underground passages, flyovers, multi-storey parking lots, and community car parks in congested sectors. The development of the city is hindered under the pretext of the heritage committee,” said FOSWAC chairperson Baljinder Singh Bittu.

“All proposals of metro, rapid transport system, mono railway, construction of over/under bridges at strategic places just remained in planning stage,” said JS Gogia, general secretary of FOSWAC.

Bittu further said that, “Problems like stray dog menace and legacy waste removal from Dadumajra dumping ground have not been addressed for several years. MC also failed to remove unauthorised vendors from the market.”

Addressing the issues raised by residents, city mayor Anup Gupta, who was chief guest of the meeting, asked the FOSWAC members to prepare a roadmap and list out suggestions to ease parking and traffic woes in the city. “The civic body is already in the process of hiring a private firm to convert the parking lots into smart parking spaces. As far as the Dadumajra garbage dump is concerned, the bioremediation of 80% legacy waste has been completed, the rest will be cleared by February 2024,” said the mayor.