Legal-ethical framework be based on welfare, says Union minister Meghwal

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the legal and ethical framework of the country must be rooted in human welfare. Addressing a gathering at Ambedkar Law College in Kheri Markanda village here, he emphasised that the vision of a developed India is not limited to economic progress alone, but also aims to lead a fully human-centric digital revolution. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The programme was organised by the Ambedkar Education Society. On the occasion, Meghwal laid the foundation stone of a women’s hostel, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Highlighting the importance of youth participation, the minister said that India, being the world’s largest democracy, requires active involvement of young people to give a new direction to democratic processes, technological advancement and public participation.

Later, Meghwal interacted with law students and discussed new legal developments. He also visited and reviewed the facilities at Ambedkar Law College. Speaking about judicial reforms, he said the central government has introduced several new laws to ensure citizens’ safety and timely justice.

He said efforts are being made to strengthen the judicial system and ensure speedy justice for all. He highlighted initiatives such as online case management systems, e-courts and hearings through video conferencing. The government is also working to fill vacant posts in courts and increase the number of judges, he said.

Meghwal acknowledged some challenges, including the large number of pending cases. He said coordinated efforts by the government and judiciary are addressing these issues.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Ishwar Singh said around 400 students are currently studying at Ambedkar Law College under the Ambedkar Education Society.

He said the institution is providing all necessary facilities and playing a vital role in shaping the future of the youth through education.