Leh to Manali in 30 hours: Cyclist Adil Teli sets off for world record attempt
SRINAGAR Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off cyclist Adil Teli from tourist reception centre (TRC) here on Friday morning
SRINAGAR Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off cyclist Adil Teli from tourist reception centre (TRC) here on Friday morning. Teli is attempting to cycle from Leh to the Manali in under 30 hours.
Director tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo was also present in the occasion.
Hafeez said that Teli is attempting to pedal for the Leh to Manali circuit on Friday morning in around 30 hours. The current record for the distance is 34 hours and 54 minutes.
The tourism secretary said that the government was reviving old cycling and mountain biking routes besides other destinations in south Kashmir like Verinag, Achabal, Sinthan pass. Itoo also extended his wishes to Teli and hailed his previous record of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which the cyclist finished in ‘8 days, 1 hour and 39 minutes’.
-
Bihar FM alleges Centre’s fund cut for SSA, BJP says state’s ploy to hide mess
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday said the Centre was “deliberately trying to create a financial crisis in the state”. Citing the example of Centre's flagship Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, Choudhary said the scheme involves fund sharing pattern of 60:40 between the centre and the state government, but there was a a huge shortfall in the central share in the last fiscal. Unfortunately, the trend continues even in the new fiscal, the minister said.
-
Urban local bodies’ election in Bihar to be held on Oct 10, 20
Elections for urban local bodies (ULBs) in Bihar will be held in two phases, on October 10 and October 20, and results will be announced on October 12 and October 22, respectively, according to the schedule announced by the state poll panel on Friday. Briefing reporters, state election commissioner Deepak Prasad said that as many as 224 municipal bodies, out of the total 261, will go to vote in two phases.
-
Punjab: Cabinet scraps ‘Guardians of Governance’ scheme
CHANDIGARH The Punjab Cabinet on Friday decided scrap the 'Guardians of Governance' scheme, a flagship programme of previous Captain Amarinder Singh government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes. The scheme was launched in the year 2017 by the Punjab government with the objective of monitoring schemes of few departments at the grass root level in an efficient and effective manner.
-
DGP Bhawra’s removal as Punjab’s top cop: Many unanswered questions linger on
Tension was brewing between Chairman, Punjab Housing Corporation VK Bhawra and the Punjab Government over the officers' unceremoniously removal as DGP Punjab with the government in wait and watch as how to deal with the situation. It all started when with a show-cause-notice issued to Bhawra by the state government last month to file his reply on mishandling three important law and order situations.
-
14 cows die under mysterious circumstances in cow shelter in Samrala
Atleast 14 cows died under mysterious circumstances in a cow shelter in Samrala on Friday. Veterinary specialist Dr Jaswinder Kaur said that it is a suspected case of contaminated fodder. They have collected the samples and found an amount of nitrate poison in the fodder. A high-level medical team from Ludhiana was immediately called on to the spot to find out the reason for the death of the cows.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics