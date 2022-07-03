Leopard spotted in NABI’s CCTV cameras, panic grips Mohali’s Sector 81
Panic gripped the residents of Sector 81 after a leopard was spotted in the footage of a CCTV camera installed at National Agri Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) on Saturday evening.
Springing into action, the wildlife department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and through announcements, advised people studying in the institute and those living around it not to venture out.
A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, was also deployed in the area.
Wildlife range officer Balwinder Singh said the wildlife department team was scanning the area where leopard footprints were reported.
Earlier, a woman and some children had spotted a leopard in the fields of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, May 19. A leopard was also spotted in the footage of a CCTV camera at Nayagaon’s Kumaon Colony on March 26.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics