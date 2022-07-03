Leopard spotted in NABI’s CCTV cameras, panic grips Mohali’s Sector 81

Panic gripped the residents of Sector 81 after a leopard was spotted in the footage of a CCTV camera installed at National Agri Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) on Saturday evening.

Springing into action, the wildlife department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and through announcements, advised people studying in the institute and those living around it not to venture out.

A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, was also deployed in the area.

Wildlife range officer Balwinder Singh said the wildlife department team was scanning the area where leopard footprints were reported.

Earlier, a woman and some children had spotted a leopard in the fields of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, May 19. A leopard was also spotted in the footage of a CCTV camera at Nayagaon’s Kumaon Colony on March 26.