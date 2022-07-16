Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Let’s get the monsoon par-tea started
Let’s get the monsoon par-tea started

With rain creating the perfect weather for tea, here are unique options available in the tricity to try out this season
The beverage, whether you are having it in a porcelain cup at a posh cafe or in a kulhad at a roadside joint, the joy it gives is unmatched! (HT Photos)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 08:12 PM IST
BySubhashree Nanda

A piping hot cup of tea is what keeps your mood right. The beverage, whether you are having it in a porcelain cup at a posh cafe or in a kulhad at a roadside joint, the joy it gives is unmatched!

Tea has existed for centuries now and has only gotten better with more creative varieties being invented every now and then. This monsoon, here are some places in the tricity you can head to for some freshly-brewed goodness. Happy sipping!

Gur Wali Masala Chai

“The minute pre-monsoon showers start, I make sure to stock up on ingredients for this tea. On days when I feel lazy, the tricity has multiple eateries and cafes offering gur wali masala chai. It not only boosts immunity and aids digestion but also helps one rejuvenate,” says Aditi Sharma, a chai lover and a pottery instructor.

Where: Chaayos: Sector 22, Elante Mall; Ketliwala, Sector 64, Mohali; Chaiwala Online.com, Sector 8; The Drink Space, Sector 14, Panchkula

Gur Wali Masala Chai
Paan Chai

Paan is one of the most popular mouth fresheners in our country. Its unique flavour, when blended in tea, results in a sweet-smelling cuppa that soothes the stomach and has a calming effect, says Pankaj, of Chai Sutta Bar.

Where: Chai Chatore, Sector 46; Desi Urban Chai, Sector 36; The Chai Theka, Phase 7, Mohali; Chai Sutta Bar, Sector 20, Panchkula

Paan Chai
Flower-infused Tea

Flower-infused teas are not just refreshing beverage options but are also filled with health benefits. These tea options are delightfully aromatic and help in de-stressing and detoxifying. They boost the reviving function of the body and re-energise you. Some nice varieties available in tricity are rose, jasmine, hibiscus, and chamomile tea.

Where: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Sector 22, Elante Mall; Chai Garam, IT Park; Tea Steam Cafe, Phase 3B2

Rose and hibiscus tea
Bubble Tea

This tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan has a huge fan following, especially among youngsters. “One can enjoy the fresh fruity and bubbly brew available in mango, peach, passion fruit, orange, rose and watermelon flavours on days when it’s sunny or humid,” says Kamal Bora, 39, manager at Peggy’s.

Where: Peggy Ice Cream: Sector 10 and Sector 8, Silver City (Zirakpur), Phase 5 (Mohali); Bubble Rush, VR Punjab

Bubble tea is available in different fruit flavours
Butter Tea

“Butter Tea or Po Cha is a popular drink in Jammu and Kashmir, Nepal and Tibet. Traditionally made from tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt, it is a perfect recipe to keep one warm on a chilly day,” says Mohammad Ali, 32, owner of Himalayan Feast. Its unique taste is so popular among its customers that they sell around 300 cups a day during winter and monsoon.

Where: Himalayan Feast, Nayagaon; Kalsang, Sector 8, Chandigarh

Butter Tea or Po Cha
Immunity Booster Tea

“This healthy tea helps one heal and rejuvenate. The spices are a combination of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ones with health benefits and a unique flavour. It’s perfect to beat cold and flu during the monsoon,” says Dr Rachna, a tea enthusiast.

Where: Chaiwala, Phase 7, Mohali; Bollywood Chaiwala India Private Limited, Panchkula; Chai Nagri, Sector 35, Chandigarh

Immunity booster tea
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

