Letter terming Jamaat -backed by candidates BJP ‘proxies’ triggers row

A letter purportedly written on the letterhead of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami describing independent Jamaat-backed candidates “agents” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the “proxies” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered sharp reactions from those in fray. Kalimullah Lone is among the Jamaat-e-Islami backed candidate contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. (File)

The letter, which first surfaced on social media on Monday, urges the public not to vote for the independents.

The candidates and Jamaat-e-Islami panel led by former general secretary Ghulam Qadir Lone has described the letter as fake, noting that it does not carry the name of any individual or any office stamp.

HT could not independently verify the letter’s authenticity.

The Jamaat is backing 10 candidates in Kashmir. The letter terms them and members of the current panel as RSS agents and proxies of the BJP, but does not bear the name or signature of any office-bearer.

The Justice and Development Front, which the Jamaat-backed independent candidates have been using as its political front, took to social media to clear the air. The former Jamaat general secretary wrote, “The letter which is in circulation on the Jamaat is fake. Our party is banned and right now a panel of workers is trying to get the ban revoked.”

The post further stated that no official or Shura member has made the statement, adding, “Also there isn’t any official stamp on the online statement.”

The letter urged the public not to vote for Jamaat-backed candidates, saying they were not the “real Jamaat”.

Lone, whose son Dr Kaleem is also contesting as an independent candidate from Langate, said people should come out in big numbers to vote for Jamaat-backed candidates.

“For us, this is the occasion of a festival. We have asked our supporters to wear new clothes as this is going to be a historic event,” Sayyar Reshi, the Jamaat-backed candidate from Kulgam, said echoing the sentiment.