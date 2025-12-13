LG Sinha hands over job letters to kin of Nowgam accident blast victims

The J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met the families of Nowgam accidental blast victims in Srinagar and handed over appointment letters to the kin on compassionate grounds. J&K LG Manoj Sinha with family of one of the victims in Nowgam on Friday. (Sourced)

The LG paid tribute to the deceased and expressed gratitude to their families.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families to ensure they live a life of comfort and dignity. The LG said the whole country is proud of J&K police for stopping terror in its tracks by unearthing and dismantling the terror network last month.

He appreciated J&K police’s investigation and multi-faceted effort to detect, disrupt and prevent terrorist acts.

Nine persons were killed after quintals of explosives, which was brought from Faridabad after a haul of 3,000 kg explosives, including ammonium nitrate, was recovered from a JeM led “white collar terror module” blasted accidentally during the sampling process in a shed in the premises of the Nowgam police station on November 14.

Dozens of cars, police vehicles and surrounding residential houses were also damaged in the blast which was heard in a major part of Srinagar.

The deceased included a special investigation team (SIA) personnel of the J&K Police, three members of the FSL team, two crime scene photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate’s team, and a tailor associated with the team.

The Union territory administration had called a probe into the incident.