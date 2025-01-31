Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LG Sinha orders transfer of five civil servants with immediate effect

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 31, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Jatin Kishore (IAS, AGMUT: 2020), additional secretary in the LG’s secretariat and holding additional charge as director Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Ganderbal deputy commissioner

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha released the ordered for the transfer of five civil servants of IAS and JKAS cadre with immediate effect.

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak (IAS, AGMUT: 2022), sub-divisional magistrate, Akhnoor, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as sub divisional magistrate, Uri, Baramulla, replacing Javid Ahmad Rather (JKAS), who has been directed to report to the general administration department for further posting. (iStock)
Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak (IAS, AGMUT: 2022), sub-divisional magistrate, Akhnoor, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as sub divisional magistrate, Uri, Baramulla, replacing Javid Ahmad Rather (JKAS), who has been directed to report to the general administration department for further posting. (iStock)

Jatin Kishore (IAS, AGMUT: 2020), additional secretary in the LG’s secretariat and holding additional charge as director Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Ganderbal deputy commissioner.

Shishir Gupta (IAS, AGMUT: 2020), additional deputy commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Shopian deputy commissioner, replacing Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar (JKAS), who has been asked to report to the general administration department for further posting.

Nitish Rajora (IAS, AGMUT: 2021), sub-divisional magistrate, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as director, information, J&K.

Rakesh Kumar (IAS, AGMUT: 2021), sub divisional magistrate, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Jammu additional deputy commissioner.

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak (IAS, AGMUT: 2022), sub-divisional magistrate, Akhnoor, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as sub divisional magistrate, Uri, Baramulla, replacing Javid Ahmad Rather (JKAS), who has been directed to report to the general administration department for further posting.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On