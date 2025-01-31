LG Sinha orders transfer of five civil servants with immediate effect

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha released the ordered for the transfer of five civil servants of IAS and JKAS cadre with immediate effect. Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak (IAS, AGMUT: 2022), sub-divisional magistrate, Akhnoor, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as sub divisional magistrate, Uri, Baramulla, replacing Javid Ahmad Rather (JKAS), who has been directed to report to the general administration department for further posting. (iStock)

Jatin Kishore (IAS, AGMUT: 2020), additional secretary in the LG’s secretariat and holding additional charge as director Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Ganderbal deputy commissioner.

Shishir Gupta (IAS, AGMUT: 2020), additional deputy commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Shopian deputy commissioner, replacing Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar (JKAS), who has been asked to report to the general administration department for further posting.

Nitish Rajora (IAS, AGMUT: 2021), sub-divisional magistrate, Jammu (North), has been transferred and posted as director, information, J&K.

Rakesh Kumar (IAS, AGMUT: 2021), sub divisional magistrate, Hiranagar, has been transferred and posted as Jammu additional deputy commissioner.

