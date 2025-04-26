Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
LG Sinha summons J&K legislative assembly session on April 28

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 26, 2025 08:48 AM IST

As per the order issued here on Friday by the LG, the legislative assembly shall meet at Jammu on Monday, April 28 at 10.30 am

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to convene its session in accordance with Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)
As per the order issued here on Friday by the LG, the legislative assembly shall meet at Jammu on Monday, April 28 at 10.30 am.

“I, Manoj Sinha, lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, April 28 at 10.30 am,” said the summon.

“Accordingly, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, all the hon’ble members are requested to kindly attend the session of the legislative assembly on the appointed date, time and place,” said an order issued by secretary J&K legislative assembly.

“The special session has been called to condemn Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday and in this context, the house is expected to pass a unanimous resolution against the perpetrators of the ghastly crime against innocent tourists,” said a legislative assembly official.

