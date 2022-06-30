Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims

Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bam Bam Bhole”, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar here in the Jammu city for their onward journey to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Kashmir.

Escorted by paramilitary personnel with automatic guns mounted atop security vehicles, the first batch left the base camp amid tight security arrangements at 4 am.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, to the cave shrine will begin from twin base camps in Kashmir on Thursday and will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Over 3.42 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine from July 1 to August 1, 2019, before the government cancelled the pilgrimage midway ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

“We were eagerly waiting for this moment for the past two years. There is no fear among us,” said Rakesh Jaiswal from Rajasthan.

“We want to be there at the holy cave shrine to pay obeisance to Baba Barfani,” said Jaiswal’s friend Pawan Kumar.

The group of five pilgrims has come from Jodhpur in Rajasthan for the fourth time.

Another group of eight pilgrims from the lake city of Bhopal was also upbeat to undertake the pilgrimage.

“Every year threats are issued by terror outfits. There is nothing new in it and every year devotees of Mahakaal come in herds to pay obeisance,” said Jyoti Devi, a pilgrim, urging the pilgrims to visit the cave shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

This year, the government has introduced a radio frequency identification to track the movement and well-being of the pilgrims.

Jammu district police chief, SSP Chandan Kohli said, “Adequate security measures have been put in place for the base camps and lodging places in the Jammu city”. Police have issued special stickers for vehicles ferrying pilgrims. No vehicle without the sticker will be allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine, he added.

The yatra will commence on June 30 from the traditional 45-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the shorter 16-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.

Over three lakh pilgrims have registered so far for the annual Amarnath Yatra and the government expected over six lakh pilgrims this year.

“Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, as they set off to Shri Amarnath Ji Cave Shrine from Jammu base camp. Prayed for the peace, prosperity and a safe spiritual journey for pilgrims,” L-G Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.

The first batch of 4,890 pilgrims was flagged off at around 4 in the morning from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir Valley in a cavalcade of 176 light and heavy vehicles.

