Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims
Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bam Bam Bhole”, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar here in the Jammu city for their onward journey to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Kashmir.
Escorted by paramilitary personnel with automatic guns mounted atop security vehicles, the first batch left the base camp amid tight security arrangements at 4 am.
The 43-day-long pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, to the cave shrine will begin from twin base camps in Kashmir on Thursday and will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Over 3.42 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine from July 1 to August 1, 2019, before the government cancelled the pilgrimage midway ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
“We were eagerly waiting for this moment for the past two years. There is no fear among us,” said Rakesh Jaiswal from Rajasthan.
“We want to be there at the holy cave shrine to pay obeisance to Baba Barfani,” said Jaiswal’s friend Pawan Kumar.
The group of five pilgrims has come from Jodhpur in Rajasthan for the fourth time.
Another group of eight pilgrims from the lake city of Bhopal was also upbeat to undertake the pilgrimage.
“Every year threats are issued by terror outfits. There is nothing new in it and every year devotees of Mahakaal come in herds to pay obeisance,” said Jyoti Devi, a pilgrim, urging the pilgrims to visit the cave shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.
This year, the government has introduced a radio frequency identification to track the movement and well-being of the pilgrims.
Jammu district police chief, SSP Chandan Kohli said, “Adequate security measures have been put in place for the base camps and lodging places in the Jammu city”. Police have issued special stickers for vehicles ferrying pilgrims. No vehicle without the sticker will be allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine, he added.
The yatra will commence on June 30 from the traditional 45-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the shorter 16-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.
Over three lakh pilgrims have registered so far for the annual Amarnath Yatra and the government expected over six lakh pilgrims this year.
“Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, as they set off to Shri Amarnath Ji Cave Shrine from Jammu base camp. Prayed for the peace, prosperity and a safe spiritual journey for pilgrims,” L-G Sinha wrote on his Twitter handle.
The first batch of 4,890 pilgrims was flagged off at around 4 in the morning from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir Valley in a cavalcade of 176 light and heavy vehicles.
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
-
Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar
A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
-
BJP reaches out to former ally SAD for support in Presidential elections
Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday reached out to Shiromani Akali Dal, its former ally, to seek support for the upcoming Presidential polls scheduled on July 18. BJP national president JP Nadda is said to have spoken to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who, according to sources, replied that the party will take a call on the matter after consulting the senior leadership.
-
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics