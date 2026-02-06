Hoshiarpur , Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to provide guidance to humanity and inspire the fight against social discrimination. Life, teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to guide humanity: Bhagwant Mann

Mann paid obeisance at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur district and participated in the state-level celebrations marking the 649th 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Ravidas. Sri Khuralgarh Sahib is regarded as the 'tap asthan' of the revered Guru.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister urged people to follow the path shown by Guru Ravidas to eradicate social evils and build an egalitarian society.

"Guru Ravidas envisioned an ideal society free from discrimination and deprivation. The life and teachings of the great Guru continue to guide humanity towards building such a social order," Mann said.

He said the Punjab government has drawn up year-long programmes leading up to the 650th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas, to be observed globally on February 20, 2027.

Mann said the government will organise Sant Sammelans, conventions, katha-kirtan programmes, seminars and conferences across Punjab, including sessions at universities, to spread the Guru's message worldwide.

"The state government will leave no stone unturned to celebrate the upcoming 650th Parkash Purb in an unsurpassed manner," he said, adding that there would be no shortage of funds for the year-long congregations.

He also highlighted steps taken to preserve the Guru's legacy, including research initiatives through Chairs established at Punjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University.

Mann said a memorial has been constructed at Khuralgarh Sahib as a tribute to Guru Ravidas at a cost of nearly ₹148 crore. The site includes a Sangat hall, auditorium, multi-level parking and drinking water facilities.

The chief minister said the state government has purchased around 12 acres of land near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar district for establishing a Sri Guru Ravidas Vani Study and Research Centre, which will serve as a hub for learning and propagation of the Guru's bani.

On welfare initiatives, Mann said education and healthcare remain top priorities of the government. He said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is being implemented across Punjab, providing cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family.

He called upon devotees to pray for peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab and reaffirmed the government's commitment to working for the upliftment of weaker and underprivileged sections in line with Guru Ravidas' teachings.

Senior A leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, also present at the event, said the Punjab government is working to ensure equal rights and facilities for all through its welfare measures.

Sant Pradeep Das of Dera Ballan thanked the government for providing land for establishing the Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Bani Adhyayan Kendra, while Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said a cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to oversee the year-long celebrations.

