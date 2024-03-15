Like Ram Rahim, 89 others facing multiple convictions granted parole: Haryana tells HC

The Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that at least 89 persons convicted and sentenced in three or more cases having life term have been granted parole/ furlough on multiple occasions like Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Ram Rahim, who was sentenced to 20 years jail in two rapes (2017), life term for conspiring the murder of a journalist (2019) and another criminal conspiracy case related to the murder of a Dera follower (2021) has been granted parole/ furloughs by the state government on nine occasions. (HT File)

The affidavit has been filed by Jagjit Singh, inspector general of prisons (IGP), on the directions of the HC.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The court had on February 29 questioned the state government for granting frequent paroles to Ram Rahim. As per Singh, these 89 also include those awarded with fixed term sentences.

Restraining the Haryana government from considering parole to Ram Rahim without the court’s permission, the data was sought by the HC on February 29. “We would like the state of Haryana to furnish an affidavit as to how many persons having such criminal antecedents and sentenced in three cases have been granted this benefit,” the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji had observed during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on January 2023 against the frequent paroles to Ram Rahim.

The PIL said his paroles may “jeopardise the sovereignty, integrity of India”. The grant of parole to him could have “disastrous consequences”, as he himself claims to be a “Messenger of God” and has added surnames of “Baba”, “Maharaja” etc and is in the “habit of delivering poisonous propaganda against the Holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which is revered as ‘Living Guru’ by the Sikhs at large, added the PIL.

Ram Rahim, who was sentenced to 20 years jail in two rapes (2017), life term for conspiring the murder of a journalist (2019) and another criminal conspiracy case related to the murder of a Dera follower (2021) has been granted parole/ furloughs by the state government on nine occasions since his jail term started on August 25, 2017. His latest parole of 50 days ended on March 10. The court is to resume hearing on May 20.