Saturday, May 11, 2024
Liquor policy to be tabled in Haryana Cabinet meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Since the allotment of liquor vends will be made by inviting e-tenders, the state government is seeking the approval of the Election Commission to bring the new policy

The excise policy for 2024-25 will be tabled before the Haryana council of ministers for approval on May 15. The duration of the policy for 2023-24 was from June 12, 2023.to June 11, 2024. Since the allotment of liquor vends will be made by inviting e-tenders, the state government is seeking the approval of the Election Commission to bring the new policy.

