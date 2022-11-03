Liquor vends to be shut down in Himachal from November 10

Himachal Pradesh taxes and excise commissioner Yunus on Wednesday said in order to ensure free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of elections for the legislative assembly in the state, the 48 hours before the close of polls and counting day have been declared to be observed as ‘dry days’.

As per the orders issued, 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of the poll from November 10 (Thursday) 5pm to November 12 (5pm) and the counting day (December 8) would be observed as ‘Dry Days’ throughout the state as per the provision of the HP Excise Act, 2011, and Punjab Excise Act, 1914. These orders would also be applicable within three kilometers of the respective polling areas adjoining Himachal Pradesh.

As per the order, on all days specified above, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of a like nature will be sold, served, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house or tavern, shop or in another place, public or private in Himachal Pradesh. No liquor shop, hotel, restaurant, club or establishment selling/serving liquor, will be permitted to sell, or serve liquor to anyone on the aforesaid days.

The storage of liquor by individuals will also be curtailed during the above period.