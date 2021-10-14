LIT chairman inspects road construction work

: At a time when the residents have been raising concern over the quality of development works, chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramaniam conducted a surprise inspection to check the ongoing work to reconstruct the main Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar main road on Tuesday night.

Officials checked the quality of hot mix material and the thickness of the under-construction road.

The officials said the road was being constructed during night hours as heavy traffic was witnessed on the road during the day and people also visited markets ahead of the festive season.

The chairman said the quality of work was satisfactory and directions had been issued to the contractor to maintain the quality of work. The project is being taken up at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

“I inspected the work at 10.30 pm. Regular sampling of the construction material is also done by LIT. It is expected that all major road construction works being taken up by LIT will be completed within two weeks,” he said.