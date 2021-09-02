Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Locals recover 20,000 ‘bribe money’ from SI, probe ordered
Punjab Police sub-inspector allegedly took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 bribe from a family. (Representational)
Punjab Police sub-inspector allegedly took 20,000 bribe from a family. (Representational)
chandigarh news

Locals recover 20,000 ‘bribe money’ from SI, probe ordered

A departmental probe has been initiated against a sub-inspector posted at Baghapurana police station after locals allegedly recovered 20,000 bribe money from him on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Moga
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:08 PM IST

A departmental probe has been initiated against a sub-inspector posted at Baghapurana police station after locals allegedly recovered 20,000 bribe money from him on Thursday. A video of the incident is also making rounds on the social media.

According to locals, the SI had allegedly taken 20,000 from a youth’s family to help him in a drug case. Family members also alleged that the police had registered a false case against the youth.

Jagmohan Gill, an activist of Lok Insaaf Party, said the police allegedly registered a false case against Manpreet Singh of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village at Baghapurana police station on Tuesday, claiming that they recovered 190 banned tablets from him.

“The SI demanded 20,000 from the family of the youth in lieu of helping him out in the case. The youth’s family approached us, and the family handed over 20,000 to the SI. But we had kept photocopies of all notes with us. Later we went to the police station and recovered all the currency notes from the pockets of the sub-inspector,” he added.

Moga SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said, “I have directed the SP (headquarters) to verify the allegations. A strict action will be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.