Locals up in arms against Bir Billing’s inclusion in SADA

The residents of Gunehar village in Bir Billing area of Kangra district have voiced their consternation against the inclusion of their area under Special Area Development Authority (SADA). Locals maintain that the authorities had not taken the villagers into confidence before including their village under Special Area Development Authority (File)

While they held a protest on Tuesday, they threatened to disrupt the paragliding world cup event to be organised in November at Bir Billing.

They met the local sub-divisional magistrate on Wednesday and sought permission to hold an indefinite strike from September 20.

On Tuesday, the residents of villages around the Billing take off point area for paragliders had blocked the road toBilling.

They have maintained that the authorities had not taken the villagers into confidence before including their village under Special Area Development Authority.

The villagers have been protesting for the past fortnight against the inclusion of their area under the Special Area Development Authority.

This has been done to regulate constructions in Bir Billing area that is famous internationally for paragliding.

Bir Billing is among the top 10 paragliding sites in the world and attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists every year.