Punjab home department has asked the director general of police (DGP) to lodge a first information report (FIR) against a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Pal Singh, and two other cops for falsely implicating a Punjab civil services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the regional transport authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June 2020. Lodge FIR against DSP, 2 other cops for implicating PCS officer in graft case, ays Punjab home department

The other two tainted cops are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh and head constable Karandeep Singh. All were posted in the vigilance bureau when the trio conspired with two private transporters to implicate the PCS officer on graft charges. The trio was later shunted out of VB.

The home department’s action came based on the recommendation of VB re-inquiry, which found the case was fabricated. The chief secretary had marked the re-inquiry based on a complaint submitted by the PCS officers association.

“As per the letter of the chief secretary office and inquiry conducted by the vigilance bureau, it has been found that the DSP Harwinder Pal Singh, ASI Gurmeet Singh and HC Karandeep Singh, framed the PCS officer. You are hereby directed to lodge an FIR against the erring official under the IPC sections 167 and 220, besides chargesheeting him under Section 8 of the Punjab Civil Services rules”, reads the order issued by the home secretary.

Section 167 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is invoked against a public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, while Section 220 is invoked against officials for commitment for trial or confinement by a person having authority who knows that he is acting contrary to law.

According to the findings of the probe conducted by VB deputy inspector general Surjit Singh (now retd), Chand was implicated in connivance with Muktsar-based private transporter Gursahib Singh Brar and complainant Baaj Singh, another transporter from Muktsar. The findings are a part of the probe carried out after Chand filed a representation for a fair inquiry in August 2020.

The probe says that the private transporters, in league with the VB officials, framed the officer by planting cash in his car. The CCTV footage shows that the cash was planted with the help of the driver in the vehicle of a PCS officer. As the case fell flat, the home department asked the vigilance bureau to take action, which asked for an FIR to be registered with the district police.