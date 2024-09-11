Lok Adalat: Chandigarh courts to start accepting traffic challans from today

The national Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on September 14, with thousands of cases of various categories expected to be taken up in Chandigarh district courts. The decision has been taken as there is always a huge rush for clear traffic challans during the designated day of Lok Adalat. (HT FIle photo for representation)

However, the courts will start accepting traffic challans from September 11 for the Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday.

A court official stated that residents can submit their challans from September 11 to September 13 also.

Besides, cases pertaining to criminal compoundable offences, Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery, accident compensation, matrimonial disputes, labour, land acquisition, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), etc, will also be taken up at the Lok Adalat.