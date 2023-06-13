Ludhiana: LIP Khanna incharge booked for murder bid on scrap dealer

The Sahnewal police booked the Khanna incharge of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and his one dozen aides for allegedly attempting to murder a scrap dealer in Bilga village in a bid to extort money from him, police said on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged following the statement of Jangsher Singh, 62, of Pawa village in Sahnewal, who is Kumar’s employee. (HT File Photo)

The accused also assaulted the scrap dealer’s labourers and injured them with iron rods and gold sticks on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as LIP Khanna incharge Sarabjit Singh Kang alias CR Kang of Bahomajra village, while his aides are yet to be identified.

Scrap dealer Rajiv Kumar of Nandpur village alleged that Kang was seeking extortion money from him. When he refused, the accused threatened him.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

After Kang was booked by the police, his pictures with the LIP chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bainswent viral on social networking sites.

Jangsher said that on Monday late, he, along with other labourers, was present at the godown of his employer in Bilga village. At around 1.30 am, CR Kang along with his 12 aides turned up there in two SUVs.

He said that the accused started hurling abuses at Kumar, assaulted the latter with an iron rod and fractured his arm. Kang also opened fire targeting his employer. However, he escaped unhurt.

The complainant said that when he asked for the reason, the accused assaulted him with a golf stick. His aides assaulted other labourers.

When the labourers raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot threatening them. They dropped their golf stick and the iron rod on the spot.