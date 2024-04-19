Lok Sabha elections: INLD declares nominees for 3 seats, fields Sikh candidate in Ambala

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday officially released a list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Haryana with senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala entering the fray from Kurukshetra. Abhay Singh Chautala, Sunaina Chautala and Gurpreet Singh. (HT Photo)

In a statement, the INLD said that Sunaina Chautala, the women wing general secretary of the party, will contest from the Hisar parliamentary seat, while in the Ambala reserved constituency, the party has fielded its youth leader Gurpreet Singh, a Sikh face.

The INLD had already announced that Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will contest from Kurukshetra.

The INLD’s Hisar nominee Sunaina Chautala is the wife of Abhay Chautala’s cousin Ravi Chautala. Ravi is the son of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala’s younger brother late Partap Singh Chautala.

She will be up against Jannayak Janta Party’s Naina Chautala, the Badhra segment MLA of Charkhi Dadri and wife of Abhay’s brother Ajay Singh Chautala. Here, the BJP has fielded Ranjit Chautala, the Independent MLA and energy minister, who had joined the saffron party last month.

Fielding Gurpreet Singh, 28, a lawyer, belonging to the Majhabi Sikh sub-caste, from Ambala, the INLD said that all other parties have “ignored” the Sikh community, which has a huge presence in the constituency.

According to the statement, the INLD will declare candidates for the remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on April 22.

While the BJP has declared candidates for all 10 seats in the state, the principal Opposition party, Congress, is yet to announce its candidates in Haryana.