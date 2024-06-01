Lok Sabha elections: Punjab braves heat, records 38% polling till 1pm

A voter turnout of 37.8% was recorded till 1pm in the polling for the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab on Saturday. A senior citizen showing his inked finger after voting in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon. The polling percentage in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency was 32.18 till 1pm. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In the lone parliamentary seat of Chandigarh, the turnout was at 40.14 per cent.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Polling began at 7am amid tight security arrangements and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.

Among the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, Bathinda recorded a turnout of 41.17 per cent till 1 pm, followed by Sangrur with 39.85 per cent. The polling percentage in Amritsar was 32.18, Anandpur Sahib 37.43, Faridkot 36.82, Fatehgarh Sahib 37.43, Gurdaspur 39.05, Hoshiarpur 37.07, Jalandhar 37.95, Khadoor Sahib 37.76, Ludhiana 35.16, Ferozepur 39.74, Faridkot 36.82 and Patiala 39.73, according to the Election Commission data.

Voters, including elders, women and youngsters, queued up early in the morning at several polling stations to exercise their franchise.

CM Mann among early voters

Among those who cast their votes early were Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP candidates Malvinder Singh Kang, Karamjit Singh Anmol and Laljit Bhullar, BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD candidate Anil Joshi and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with his wife Amrita, cast his vote in Muktsar.

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla exercised his franchise in Amritsar, while the BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon and his family voted in Chandigarh.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal, along with their son and two daughters, cast their votes in Muktsar.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa cast their votes in Punjab, while actor Ayushmann Khurrana and sitting BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher exercised their franchise in the Union Territory.

Ferozepur BSP candidate booked

Ferozepur BSP candidate Surinder Kamboj was booked for having someone film him while voting at a polling booth in Guru Har Sahai and making it public.

In Muktsar, an EVM developed a technical snag at a polling booth in Khuddian village.

Among the prominent faces in the fray, BJP nominee and four-time MP Preneet Kaur is seeking re-election from the Patiala parliamentary constituency, while Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a three-time MP, and the BJP’s Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a former IAS officer, are trying their luck from Bathinda.

Former chief minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi and BJP nominee Sushil Rinku are in the fray from the Jalandhar reserved constituency. Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is contesting from Gurdaspur, while Warring is contesting against the BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), is fighting from Khadoor Sahib.

Former diplomat and BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu is contesting from Amritsar against sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Five AAP ministers in fray

Among its 13 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, AAP has fielded five cabinet ministers -- Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib), Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Bathinda), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Sangrur) and Balbir Singh (Patiala).

Congress candidate Sukhpal Khaira is contesting from Sangrur, while AAP’s Karamjit Singh Anmol and the BJP’s Hans Raj Hans are in the fray from the Faridkot seat.

SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is contesting from Sangrur and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is contesting from the Faridkot reserved constituency.

In Chandigarh, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon is pitted against Congress nominee and former Union minister Manish Tewari.

A total of 328 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in Punjab while 19 candidates comprising two women are contesting the elections in Chandigarh, the officials said.

Drinking water, shades, ‘chabeel’ (sweetened water) and medical kits, including oral rehydration solution (ORS), have been arranged at polling stations given the heat wave conditions, the officials said.