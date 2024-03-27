Lok Sabha polls: BJP unlikely to field Ravinder Raina from Anantnag

The BJP is unlikely to field its J&K president Ravinder Raina from the Anantnag- Poonch-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat after news floated that former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will likely be a joint candidate of the Apni Party and Azad’s party Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) for the Lok Sabha seat. The BJP is unlikely to field its J&K president Ravinder Raina from the Anantnag- Poonch-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat after news floated that former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will likely be a joint candidate of the Apni Party and Azad’s party Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) for the Lok Sabha seat. (HT File)

Azad’s joint candidature is an indication that another alliance with Apni Party, Peoples Conference and the DPAP is shaping up in J&K especially in Kashmir to counter the India alliance which has the PDP, NC and the Congress as its main partners.

The talks between the new alliance are going at the highest level between Azad, Altaf Bukhari and Sajjad Lone who are heads of DPAP, Apni Party and Peoples Conference respectively. “The talks are in the final stages. If this alliance takes place, then we can easily secure all three seats in Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Azad could contest from one of the seats from Kashmir,” said a DPAP leader close to Azad. He, however, said that some hurdles still remain in this alliance. “We hope this alliance will happen soon, but many hurdles remain to be sorted out.”

Recently, sources said, Azad and Bukhari held a meeting in New Delhi in which possibility of the new alliance was discussed by the two leaders of J&K.

While the BJP has already sent nine names of probable candidates for three Kashmir Lok Sabha seats to the high command, however, the party hasn’t announced candidates for Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats. BJP has given tickets to Jitendra Singh, Union Minister from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat while sitting MP Jugal Kishore will contest from Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

The Anantnag Lok Sabha, after the fresh delimitation, got areas of Poonch and Rajouri as well. The BJP’s local leadership wanted its J&K president Ravinder Raina to contest polls from the Anantnag seat. Sources, however said that if alliance between Azad, Lone and Bukhari takes place then party (BJP) won’t field Raina from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Besides Raina, the panel for Anantnag includes two local workers of BJP.

BJP spokesman, Altaf Thakur said they have already sent nine names as probable candidates for three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir. “I t’s up to party highcommand to take the final decision about the choice of candidates.”

Sources, in BJP, however said that if “counter alliance” to India alliance shapes up then BJP with either support the counter alliance candidates or put up weak candidates. “Our aim is to defeat India alliance not only in Jammu but Kashmir also and party and its allies will go for a clean sweep and its possible,” said a senior BJP leader whose name is also in the panel of candidates.

Sources said that if alliance between Bukhari, Sajjad and Azad takes place then Azad will contest from Anantnag, Bukhari from Srinagar and Sajjad Lone will be candidate from Baramulla. “The alliance will give clear edge to Sajjad Lone in Baramulla but Bukhari and Azad could also win easily especially when things are not so smooth in the India alliance,” said a senior leader of Peoples Conference.