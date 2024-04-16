 Lok Sabha polls: Seizure worth ₹4.4 crore made in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha polls: Seizure worth 4.4 crore made in Chandigarh

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 09:12 AM IST

As per data, the enforcement agencies seized ₹96 lakh in cash in the said period. Also, 29,027 litres of liquor have been seized, which amounts to ₹91.5 lakh

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the enforcement agencies have recovered items worth 4.48 crore, including narcotics, drugs and cash, from March 1 to April 13 in Chandigarh, shared the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore were also seized along with the recovery of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52 lakh worth of precious metals. (HT Photo)
Drugs worth 2 crore were also seized along with the recovery of 52 lakh worth of precious metals. (HT Photo)

As per data, the enforcement agencies seized 96 lakh in cash in the said period. Also, 29,027 litres of liquor have been seized, which amounts to 91.5 lakh. Drugs worth 2 crore were also seized along with the recovery of 52 lakh worth of precious metals.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “ECI has directed us to make this election free and fair and to ensure that no inducement voting is done. For this, 24-hour surveillance is being done in Chandigarh by multiple agencies.”

“We are seizing cash, liquor and drugs. Cash seizures of more than 10 lakhs are informed to the income tax department. Also, a grievance committee against seizures has been made in Chandigarh which investigates the source of cash and if verified, the cash is released otherwise it is seized by police,” he added.

The excise and taxation department also conducted a series of random inspections on licensing units on Monday and seized 12,120 bottles of Imported foreign liquor/Indian made foreign liquor and 5,292 bottles of beer without valid permits, with an estimated value of approximately 30 lakh. Cases for breach of Excise Law have been initiated against the defaulting licensees, said officials.

“We will not tolerate any illegal liquor trade or malpractice. Our enforcement efforts will be strict, and those found violating the law will face severe consequences,” said excise and taxation commissioner Rupesh Kumar.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
