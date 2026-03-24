LoP Partap Bajwa writes to CJI, seeks suo motu probe in Randhawa case

Leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged the Chief Justice of India to take sou motu cognisance in the case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, who allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday. Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)

“I have personally written to the Chief Justice of India, requesting that the Supreme Court take suo motu cognisance of the case and order a court-monitored investigation to ensure justice and transparency,” Bajwa said, insisting that following pressure from opposition parties, the AAP government arrested the former minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar.

“The arrest of Bhullar was not voluntary, but compelled by external pressure. Punjab government acted only after Union home minister Amit Shah indicated that a CBI inquiry would be ordered into the matter,” Bjawa claimed.

Bhullar arrest came under pressure, says Jakhar

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar led the protests against the AAP government and former minister Bhullar in Patiala, demanding that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.

“Bhullar was arrested after home minister Shah indicated that the case could be handed over to the CBI, “ he said, asserting that the BJP will continue its struggle until justice is delivered and is standing firmly with the victim’s family.

Majithia seeks autopsy at PGI or AIIMS

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded that the post-mortem be done at the PGIMER here or by a panel of AIIMS doctors to ensure complete fair probe.

Addressing a press conference here, Majithia, while thanking all opposition leaders as well as kisan organisations and the Warehousing Corporation union for putting up a united front, alleged that this is a “larger case of rampant corruption committed by Laljit Bhullar and AAP functionaries.”

“The role of the Amritsar deputy commissioner, as well as the managing director of the warehousing corporation, and the chief secretary, who did not pay any heed to the repeated pleas of the officers, should also be probed. This is why a CBI probe is essential,” he said.