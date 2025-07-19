Lord Ram statue to be installed in Jakhu after forest clearance: Himachal CM

A statue of Lord Ram to be installed at the temple complex; however, procedural challenges related to the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) were being addressed to facilitate its installation, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Jakhoo Temple, in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Plans are underway to install a grand statue of Lord Ram near the temple, but the project is currently held up due to forest clearance issues,” said Sukhu after speaking to media persons after unfurling a 108-feet tall religious flag at the Jakhu Hanuman Temple.

Sukhu said the historic Jakhu temple holds deep spiritual significance and is a symbol of the collective faith of the people.

CM Sukhu said, “I have given directions to explore the possibility of installing a large idol of Lord Ram here. However, due to forest restrictions, we will need clearance. While that process is underway, we will immediately work on beautifying the temple premises. A blueprint will be prepared to improve parking and seating facilities. The work will be done in a way that protects the environment and upholds the spiritual sanctity of this sacred place.”

“Jakhu Temple has a historic significance. It already houses the world’s tallest statue of Lord Hanuman, and now, with this 108-feet tall flag perhaps the tallest of its kind we have once again shown our devotion. This symbolises our faith, culture, and traditions. We, the people of Himachal, are the living expression of that faith.”

“The state government aims to improve basic amenities for devotees visiting Jakhu temple, including better parking, seating arrangements and other facilities, while ensuring ecological balance,” he added.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed rest house of the public works department at Chhota Shimla having nine suites and built at a cost of ₹4.15 crore. He said that the state government has completed the construction work of this rest house on priority. “The government rest houses were being made available to the general people at uniform rates through online booking and remaining rest houses would be integrated with the online booking system” he said adding that the state government had standardised rented rates for common people and VIPs for staying in Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan.