Loud nightclubs in Chandigarh: Now, panel to look into complaints
The Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to look into complaints regarding loud music from nightclubs and bars disturbing people residing in the vicinity.
An official, who did not wish to be named, said the committee will function under the tehsildar (east). A committee comprising the tehsildar (east), Pollution Control Board scientist, and Section 26 station house officer has been constituted to check the noise pollution in clubs, restaurants and bars, he said.
The committee will remain active between 6pm till midnight, and the aggrieved persons may contact the committee members directly on their mobile phone for the immediate redressal of their complaints. Stern action will be taken against violators, the administration warned.
Meanwhile, subdivisional magistrate (SDM, east) Nitish Singla and other senior officials carried out spot visits and seized the musical equipment of one Kakuna Club in sector 7, after residents lodged complaints against the establishment.
On grounds of violating the guidelines of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the SDM also gave directions to three nightclubs – Vault, Grapho and Kakuna – to desist from playing music at high volume.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
