1 hurt as second blast rocks Heritage Street near Golden Temple in 32 hours

AMRITSAR A similar blast took place in the area on Saturday night too, injuring one person. ((Photo by Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times))

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on Monday at Heritage Street leading to Golden Temple, the second in the area in 32 hours, prompting authorities to step up security.

In a similar blast took place in the area on Saturday night too, injuring one person.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries in the leg and glass facades of nearby buildings in the Saragarhi parking were damaged in the explosion that took place at 6.30am on Monday. A sweeper at the spot when the incident took place said: “I was doing my duty as usual when I heard a loud blast and there was smoke all around.”

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav inspected the blast site and said the police were not ruling out any angle, including a terror attack.

“Preliminary investigation has found that both were low-intensity explosions. Our forensic team is working on them. We have not found any triggering mechanism or detonator at the spot. It seems the explosive material was put in a container. The absence of a trigger means it is a crude device. We are investigating the matter thoroughly and not ruling out any angle. It’s too early to say if it’s a mischief or if there’s a terror angle,” he said.

The police are examining CCTV footage of the area and questioning eyewitnesses. The DGP urged people to maintain calm. “Everything, including the movement of people, is normal. Our social media handle should be checked regularly and people should avoid believing rumours,” he said.

The explosive was put in a container and a thread was hanging from it. “A passer-by may have accidentally pulled the thread and the device fell, causing the blast. There were no shrapnel,” he said.

Immediately after the blast on Monday, a massive search operation was launched in the green belt and sewerage lines in apprehension of any hidden, suspicious object. Police have also blocked one side of the road for an uninterrupted search operation.

A senior official of the Amritsar commissionerate, who is part of the investigation, said: “We have sent items recovered from the spot for forensic examination and a report is expected to come on Tuesday.”

On Saturday too, a blast occurred at the Saragarhi parking leaving a man, identified as Sonu Rajput, who was sleeping on Heritage Street, injured.

The police have registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosives Act at the Kotwali police station against unidentified persons.

The Amritsar police and paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march to restore public confidence.