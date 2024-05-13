 LS poll observers to take charge in Ludhiana today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LS poll observers to take charge in Ludhiana today

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 07:28 AM IST

General observer Divya Mittal and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye will be accommodated at the international guest house, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, during their stay

To ensure peaceful, fair and transparent Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission has appointed one general and one police observer for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. General observer Divya Mittal and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, IPS, will assume their responsibilities from Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

Both officials will be accommodated at the international guest house, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, during their stay. For any election-related issues or complaints, the general observer can be contacted at 7814-211-934.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Similarly, if any eligible citizen intending to file nomination papers for the election faces threats or obstruction, they can directly contact the police observer on mobile number 7888-665-832 after his arrival in Ludhiana.

The police observer will also be available at the guest house, where individuals can meet in person to address election-related grievances concerning law and order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / LS poll observers to take charge in Ludhiana today

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On