LS poll observers to take charge in Ludhiana today

To ensure peaceful, fair and transparent Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission has appointed one general and one police observer for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. General observer Divya Mittal and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, IPS, will assume their responsibilities from Monday. HT Image

Both officials will be accommodated at the international guest house, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, during their stay. For any election-related issues or complaints, the general observer can be contacted at 7814-211-934.

Similarly, if any eligible citizen intending to file nomination papers for the election faces threats or obstruction, they can directly contact the police observer on mobile number 7888-665-832 after his arrival in Ludhiana.

The police observer will also be available at the guest house, where individuals can meet in person to address election-related grievances concerning law and order.