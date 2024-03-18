LS polls: AAP couldn’t find 13 faces in Punjab, fielded ministers, says Lekhi

Minister of state for external affairs and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that it had failed to find 13 faces for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab despite ruling the state and had fielded cabinet ministers. Minister of state for external affairs and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi interacting with the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Last Thursday, the AAP released its first list of eight candidates, including ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudia from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Lekhi said that the AAP government had failed to deliver on its tall promises and stood exposed.

She raised concern about drug-related deaths and the law and order situation under the AAP government in Punjab.

“The AAP will taste defeat in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Whatever development is seen in Punjab has been brought about by central government schemes,” she said.

Referring to Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah clean-up project, she said: “For some, this drain is a gold mine. They are extracting funds on the pretext of the nullah’s clean-up. But things have not changed a bit on the ground.”

On the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), she said it was a decision to be taken by the BJP central leadership.