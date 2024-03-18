 LS polls: AAP couldn’t find 13 faces in Punjab, fielded ministers, says Lekhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

LS polls: AAP couldn’t find 13 faces in Punjab, fielded ministers, says Lekhi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Union minister and BJP leader interacts with media in Ludhiana, raises concern about drug-related deaths and law and order under AAP government in Punjab

Minister of state for external affairs and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that it had failed to find 13 faces for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab despite ruling the state and had fielded cabinet ministers.

Minister of state for external affairs and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi interacting with the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Minister of state for external affairs and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi interacting with the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Last Thursday, the AAP released its first list of eight candidates, including ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudia from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Punjab CEO, DCs take stock of preparations for LS elections

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Lekhi said that the AAP government had failed to deliver on its tall promises and stood exposed.

She raised concern about drug-related deaths and the law and order situation under the AAP government in Punjab.

“The AAP will taste defeat in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Whatever development is seen in Punjab has been brought about by central government schemes,” she said.

Referring to Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah clean-up project, she said: “For some, this drain is a gold mine. They are extracting funds on the pretext of the nullah’s clean-up. But things have not changed a bit on the ground.”

On the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), she said it was a decision to be taken by the BJP central leadership.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / LS polls: AAP couldn’t find 13 faces in Punjab, fielded ministers, says Lekhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On