LS polls-exam clash: Panjab University to seek station leave for staff at affiliated colleges

With the Lok Sabha election dates clashing with the Panjab University (PU) examinations, varsity authorities are planning to write to the Punjab government over granting station leave to employees of affiliated colleges. Officials said this was the first occasion that Panjab University’s examination dates clashed with Lok Sabha elections. (HT File)

With the model code of conduct in place, the Punjab government has written to all its employees that station leave will not be granted till the elections.

However, a PU official who wished to remain anonymous explained that this would interfere in conducting exams in colleges. “For the sake of transparency, the centre superintendent, station superintendent and deputy superintendent during exams are never posted in their college and usually sent to another district. With the new directive, this won’t be possible. We will write to the Punjab government to allow station leave to at least a few employees per college so examinations can be conducted.”

The letter will be sent through the official channels, either from the PU registrar or the vice-chancellor.

Officials said this was the first occasion that PU’s examination dates clashed with elections. “Had Punjab voting been done in one of the earlier phases, or even if it was delayed by two weeks, PU would have been able to manage but this will create problems in conducting exams,” officials said.

The earlier date sheet was supposed to go up to June 7, but authorities have now made it more constrained so that the exams finish by May 30. Priority will be given to final semester students so that their exams can be finished in time. Others can be accommodated later also if needed as per officials. The chartered accountant exams are also scheduled in May which the university will have to include in the datesheet.

There are 202 affiliated colleges in Punjab and many of these will also become polling booths. While government schools also become polling booths, colleges are preferred as counting centres. Officials said till now no list has been shared that which of PU’s affiliated colleges will be used during the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, PU started uploading date sheets for the upcoming even semester exams from Thursday onwards. Exams for all courses, whether undergraduate or postgraduate will now be conducted between May 1 and May 30.