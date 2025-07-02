LS speaker to inaugurate two-day urban local bodies conference

Two-day national level conference on the theme “The strong role of urban local bodies in constitutional democracy and nation building”, will begin on Thursday at the international centre for automotive technology (ICAT) in Gurugram’s Manesar. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (File)

The objective of the event is to make urban governance more effective, inclusive, and innovation-driven, thereby contributing to the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

The Haryana government said that arrangements for the successful hosting of the event have been completed and that the state is fully prepared to extend a grand welcome to delegates from across the country.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the conference on Thursday, while the closing session will be attended by deputy chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, and Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, and Haryana’s urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel will attend the inaugural session.

Mayors, commissioners, and other representatives from municipal corporations from across the country will participate in the conference.

On the first day of the conference, best practices adopted by leading Indian cities- Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow, Pune, Surat, and Visakhapatnam, will be presented. Following this, five workshops will be held on different sub-themes, including, the role of urban local bodies as the foundation of democracy, developing ideal practices and codes of conduct for council meetings, local bodies as engines of inclusive development, strengthening municipal governance, innovation hubs to improve citizen quality of life and public service delivery, empowering women, preparing them for leadership roles in society and politics as builders of 21st century India.

There will be group presentations on sub-themes, an informal dialogue with the Lok Sabha speaker, and a concluding session, on Friday.

The spokesperson said that this conference will not only define the future direction of urban governance in India but also strengthen the country’s democratic and developmental journey.