Lt Col Natt cremated with military honours in Jalandhar

Lieutenant Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt, 47, was cremated with military honours at Jalandhar crematorium on Tuesday afternoon. He had saved the lives of three men in his unit during the gunfight that took place in November 2015 and killed one terrorist. (Source: X)

He had been in a coma since November 2015 after sustaining gunshot injuries in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir and died in a Jalandhar hospital.

The army officer’s elder daughter, Guneet (19), lit the pyre after gun salute by his parent unit and tributes were paid by top military officers.

On November 22, 2015, a bullet pierced his lower jaw during a counter-insurgency operation at Haji Naka village on the edge of a dense forest, seven kilometres from the Kupwara’s Line of Control (LoC). He was airlifted to the Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi, in a critical situation and was shifted to Jalandhar military hospital in 2018 in a comatose condition, where his family members and army medics took care of him.

Originally hailing from Dhadiala Natt village, situated near Batala in Gurdaspur district, the family of Lt Col Natt moved to Jalandhar for his treatment. He was commissioned as a Short Service Commission officer in The Brigade of Guards in 1998. He also led a missile platoon during the Kargil War in 1999. After serving in the regiment for 14 years, he was relieved from service in 2012 before he joined as the second-in-command (2IC) of the 160 Territorial Army (JAK Rifles) and formerly of the 19th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards.