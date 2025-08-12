Ludhiana: 10 days on, commuters nagged as Mintgumri Chowk remains closed

Nearly ten days after a road cave-in at Mintgumri Chowk, the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to complete its repair work, leaving thousands of daily commuters inconvenienced and at risk. The spot remains covered with MC barricades and rope, but impatient commuters have started moving them aside to cross the damaged stretch. The cave-in, which occurred around 10 days ago in Model Town, had forced the MC to block the section for safety reasons. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The cave-in, which occurred around 10 days ago, had forced the MC to block the section for safety reasons. Officials had promised swift repairs, but the work has not progressed, and the area remains in a dangerous state. With traffic pressure mounting, especially during peak hours, two-wheelers and pedestrians are now bypassing the barricades, increasing the possibility of accidents.

Ravinder Garg, chief officer said, “Work has been completed but it was closed for the road to dry and areas have been repaired. I will direct the officers to close the area again”.

Arvind Sharma, a city resident, said, “The repair work has been completed for days but the MC hasn’t lifted barricades yet. People are forced to move the barricades and take the risk because this is one of the busiest routes in the city. If something happens, who will take responsibility? The authorities must act quickly instead of leaving the spot like this for weeks.”

Commuters say the cave-in has not only slowed traffic but has also created confusion on the road, as vehicles from multiple directions struggle to navigate the partially blocked space. Shopkeepers in the area also complain of reduced customer footfall due to the disruption.

On the day of the incident, the road section near Mintgumri Chowk suddenly sank, leaving a deep crater. MC officials said the damage was likely caused by leakage from an underground sewer or water supply line, which weakened the road base. Barricades and warning signs were placed immediately to prevent accidents, and a repair plan was announced. However, with the monsoon rains continuing and no visible work taking place, the spot remains in the same state as it was days ago.

Residents and commuters are now urging the MC to treat the matter as urgent. They say that given the high volume of traffic passing through Mintgumri Chowk daily, further delay could lead to a serious accident. Until then, the partially blocked and damaged stretch remains a daily challenge for the city’s motorists.