Ludhiana: 10-year-old dies after speeding car hits bike

A fatal road accident in Giaspura on Sunday claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl after a speeding car collided with a motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene following the incident. Hasina, the victim. (HT photo)

The victim has been identified as Hasina of Shanti Nagar, Giaspura. She was a student of Class 5. According to Jamaludin, father of the victim, his daughter along with her friend Nisha went for a short motorcycle ride with a neighbour Nitish. When they reached near Indira Park at Sua Road, Giaspura, a speeding car hit the bike from behind. As a result, his daughter fell off. Instead of stopping there, the driver of the car, in a bid to escape, mowed her down.

Hasina was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, while Nisha and Nitish suffered minor injuries. The locals jotted down the registration number of the car and alerted the police. The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the car and initiated an investigation.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 281 (Rash Driving), 106 (causing death due to negligence),125 (acts that endanger human life or the personal safety of others through negligence or rashness) and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS has been lodged against the unidentified car driver. The police have asked the Regional Transport Office for the details of the owner of the car.