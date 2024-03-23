 Ludhiana: 10-yr-old girl mowed down by tractor-trolley - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 10-yr-old girl mowed down by tractor-trolley

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2024 10:57 PM IST

After the mishap, the tractor trolley overturned on the road and all the devotees along with the driver fled from the spot

A tractor-trolley ferrying devotees to attend Hola Mohalla event at Anandpur Sahib crushed a 10-year-old girl to death and injured another near Khurshidpura village in Sidhwan Bet area on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the mishap occurred when both the girls were crossing the road. (HT File Photo)

After the mishap, the tractor trolley overturned on the road and all the devotees along with the driver fled from the spot.

According to the police, the mishap occurred when both the girls were crossing the road.

Both the girls are residents of Khurshaidpura village.

Sub-inspector Narinder Singh, SHO, Sidhwan Bet police station, said that the police have initiated investigation into the matter. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the parents of the victim.

Ludhiana: 10-yr-old girl mowed down by tractor-trolley
© 2024 HindustanTimes
