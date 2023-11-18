Ludhiana: 12 special trains fail to ease festival rush

The railway’s efforts to ease the woes of migrant labourers travelling to their villages ahead of Chhath Pooja have been marred by overcrowding and ongoing construction work at Ludhiana and Dhandhari railway stations. The rush of passengers due to Chhath Pooja at the Ludhiana railway station on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite the 12 special trains being run for the migrant workers for the festival, they have been unable to board due to the heavy rush at the railway stations.

The special trains have been introduced for 18 days from November 15. The Chhath Pooja this year is celebrated from November 17-20.

All reservations in the trains have already been filled and the waiting lists are growing longer each day. Railway officials have reported waiting lists ranging from 250 to 400 passengers for different trains.

Vikas Yadav, a factory worker, said that he wanted to go to celebrate Chhath Pooja with his family in Bihar. He was trying to book a ticket for the past two weeks, but did not get the reservation. He decided to travel in general coach, but failed to board the train due to heavy rush.

With the introduction of these special trains, passenger movement at the stations has spiked. The demolition of the large courtyard and the reduction in size of platform one at the Ludhiana railway station has left passengers with limited space to wait for their trains.

A railway spokesperson said that they are tirelessly working to address the challenges. Efforts are being made to find a solution to overcrowding and to ensure that future construction works do not hamper the passengers.

He said the railway department acknowledges the urgency of the situation and is committed to providing an efficient transportation system for migrant workers during this festive season.