Ludhiana: 127 batteries worth 20 lakh stolen

A gang of burglars broke into a warehouse of a battery agency, stealing high-value 127 batteries worth ₹20 lakh on Tuesday. Jagmohan Gupta, owner of the store, reported the incident to the police. A gang of burglars broke into a warehouse of a battery agency, stealing high-value 127 batteries worth ₹ 20 lakh on Tuesday. Jagmohan Gupta, owner of the store, reported the incident to the police, (Getty image)

According to Gupta, he discovered the theft when he arrived at the warehouse one Tuesday morning. He found that the locks and shackles of the shutter had been cut. Upon inspecting the premises, he found 127 batteries missing.

He added that the burglars first disabled the security system by breaking the surveillance cameras inside and outside the building. They also took away the DVR containing the CCTV footage.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the unidentified accused at the Moti Nagar police station. The police have been trying to trace the accused.