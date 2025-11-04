Ludhiana: 14 men steal licensed gun from couple’s car, 4 held

In a shocking case of road rage that escalated into a violent robbery, the Ludhiana police have arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a couple and snatching a licensed revolver from their car on Hambran Road. Police are now on the lookout for at least 10 more accomplices involved in the attack. Police are now on the lookout for at least 10 more accomplices involved in the attack (Representational Image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha, Maninder Singh alias Mani, Jagbir Singh alias Jagga, and Sandeep Singh alias Deepa, all residents of village Malikpur. A .32-bore revolver and four cartridges were recovered from their possession.

According to the complaint filed by victim Mandeep Singh, a taxi driver residing in Golf Links, the incident took place when he was returning home with his wife Neha. As their vehicle reached near Nirvana Club, three youths on a motorcycle came dangerously close to their car, causing a minor collision.

The argument that followed quickly turned violent.

“The trio called around ten more men to the spot. They were armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, and immediately started beating me,” Mandeep stated in his complaint.

When Neha attempted to shield her husband, she too was thrashed. During the assault, the attackers took out the licensed revolver kept in the car’s dashboard and fled, threatening the couple.

Acting swiftly, police set up checkpoints and managed to arrest four accused within hours of the incident. “We have recovered the revolver and ammunition from the arrested men. A search is on to nab the remaining suspects,” said ASI Amreek Singh, the investigating officer.

An FIR under Sections 304 (snatching, which is a form of theft involving the sudden or forceful seizure of movable property from a person’s possession), 307 (theft committed after making preparations to cause death, hurt, or restraint),191 (3) (rioting with a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument),190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of the common object), 351(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of BNS and Section 25 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused.